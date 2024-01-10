20.9 C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Karachi: Mercury likely to drop to single digit in coming days

KARACHI: Minimum temperature in Karachi further dropped to 10-degree Celsius, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The mercury dropped in the port city with nights and mornings become colder, the Met Office said in a weather report.

The city’s temperature has been recorded 12-degree Celsius presently.

The Met Office has forecast dry weather with colder night in Karachi during next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature likely to remain between 24 to 26-degree Celsius, weather department said. Humidity level in the air recorded 63 percent in the morning.

The temperature likely to drop to single digit in Karachi in coming days, according to the Met Office.

Mainly cold and cloudy weather is expected in most of upper parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan during the next 12 hours.

Dense fog and smog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Temperature of other major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar two degree Celsius, Lahore five, Quetta minus-two, Gilgit minus-four, Murree one and Muzafarabad three degree Celsius.

