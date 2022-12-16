Milk prices hiked by Rs10 per liter in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of milk in Karachi has been increased by Rs 10 per liter, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to ARY News, A meeting was held under the chairmanship of commissioner Karachi in which he accepted the demands of dairy farmers.

The meeting decided to increase the retail price of milk from Rs 170 to Rs 180.

It is pertinent to mention here that milk already sold at Rs 180 in some areas of Karachi, after the recent rise in prices by the commissioner, the retail prices of milk are likely to rise further.

Comments