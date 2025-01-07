Karachi’s minimum temperature drops to 8° Celsius

KARACHI: Chilly winds bring minimum temperature in the metropolis down to 08° Celsius, the Met Office said in its weather report on Tuesday.

The weather would remain chilly and dry in Karachi as frosty winds blowing from Balochistan have impact over the city’s temperatures.

The weather likely to remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh on Tuesday with foggy conditions in nighttime in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Mohen jo Daro and adjoining areas.

The chilly spell, attributed to icy winds from Quetta, have significantly lowered the feel like temperature.

The Meteorological Department earlier said that the temperature is being felt two to four degrees colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour.

The weather department has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience cold and dry conditions for the next 24 hours.