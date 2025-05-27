Karachi: Minor boy dies after falling into manhole

KARACHI: In yet another horrific incident, a minor boy died after falling into an open manhole in Karachi’s Jamshed road area, ARY News reported.

As per details, protesters in Jamshed Quarters Block 1 placed the child’s body on the road in a demonstration, though the road has since been reopened for traffic following negotiations with the demonstrators.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Town stated that the body is being transferred to a hospital for legal formalities.

The deceased, identified as Ali, who was hardly five-year-old and a resident of Bihar Colony, was mourned by his family.

The elder brother of the deceased said that they were returning home after selling fries when the incident occurred, with the child trapped in the gutter for about half an hour before a passerby rescued him.

The brother said that the delay in rushing the child to the hospital led to his untimely death. Police have taken the body to the hospital for further procedural actions as investigations into the incident continue.