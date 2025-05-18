Mob attacks rehab center in Karachi to get 127 drug addicts freed

In a major incident in Karachi, a rehabilitation center was stormed by an enraged mob to get drug addicts free, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the mob stormed a rehabilitation center in Orangi Town, Karachi and allegedly freed 127 individuals undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

The attackers vandalized the facility, assaulted the staff, and severely damaged a police mobile unit during the assault. The Sunshine Rehab Center, which was targeted in the attack, is operated by Sindh Police officer Abdul Khaliq Ansari.

At the time of the incident, 10 to 12 staff members were on duty, responsible for patient care in Orangi Town, Karachi.

Read more: Drug addict kills three members of his family

The administration of the rehab center in Karachi has submitted a formal statement to the police, and efforts are underway to register an FIR and trace the escaped addicts.

However, in a twist during the preliminary investigation, Mominabad Police Station’s SHO stated that the assault may not have been carried out by drug dealers, but rather by local residents.

He explained that the neighborhood had grown increasingly frustrated with the patients, accusing them of theft and other criminal activities, which allegedly prompted the mob action.