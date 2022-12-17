Karachi: Mob lynches robber for killing young man, injuring two

KARACHI: A suspected robber was beaten to death by enraged people after he and his accomplices allegedly shot dead a young man and injuring two people on resistance in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place near Korangi No. 5, where enraged people tortured robber to death for killing a young man.

Two muggers riding on a motorcycle tried to snatch valuables from a father-son duo in Korangi No. 5. Upon putting resistance, the mugger fired at the citizens, killing the young man on the spot.

Meanwhile, the father and a passerby were also injured during the robbery. In the meantime, a mob gathered at the site and captured the robbers, while the second one managed to flee.

The enraged people kicked, punched and hit the robber with whatever they could find to vent their anger at the ruthless killers. The mob beat him to death on the spot.

Read More: Karachi: Minor girl killed in shoot-out between police, robbers

Earlier in December, another young man was shot dead by robbers during a mugging bid in PIB Colony. The incident took place on Monday, when armed robbers shot dead a young man – identified as Adnan Zuberi – in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

Adnan Zuberi – who was an accountant in a private organisation – went outside his house to buy milk when he became victim of aerial firing by robbers, who were fleeing after a robbery in the area.

The family members of the victim have demanded with the police to arrest the suspects immediately. Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at PIB police station after consultation with the family.

Comments