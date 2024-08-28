Karachi ‘most probably’ receives heavy rainfall: Chief Meteorologist

KARACHI: A weather official has said that the rain carrying weather system has been at the distance of 320 kilometers from Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has warned against likely urban flooding in Karachi advising citizens to observe caution. “This rain spell could continue till August 31,” he said.

He said the deep depression presently located over Indian Gujarat. “A deep depression could generate winds with the speed from 28 to 33 nautical miles,” he said. “The city likely to receive 150mm to 200mm rain,” the Met Office said.

He said Karachi could experience windstorm again. “The weather system will reach near to the south of the city tomorrow with maximum probability of heavy rainfall in the metropolis,” he added.

Land-based deep depression

India’s Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan grappling with severe flooding caused by the land-based deep depression, which intensified over land and was exacerbated by moisture influx from the soils along its path or from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

A deep depression is a cyclonic system with wind speeds of 51-62 kilometres per hour, usually forming over the sea as a precursor to a tropical cyclone. However, its formation and intensification on land is rare. It is one notch below a tropical cyclone, which has wind speeds of 62-88 km/h.