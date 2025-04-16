Water tanker crushed motorcyclist to death in Karachi

In yet another tragic accident, a water tanker crushed a motorcyclist to death in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A tragic road accident occurred in Karachi’s Saadi Town where a water tanker collided hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Tanveer. His body was shifted to a local hospital for necessary procedures.

The driver of the water tanker fled the scene after the accident. Police say an investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked widespread outrage, with enraged citizens setting fire to five water tankers. The fire brigade promptly responded to the situation and extinguished the flames.

During the last few days, in response to traffic accidents, several cargo vehicles and water tankers were set on fire by unknown persons in parts of Karachi.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of over 260 lives lost in 2025, the rescue service said.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.