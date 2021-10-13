Horrific video: Motorcyclist falls into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A motorcyclist on Wednesday fell into an open manhole in Karachi after attempting to cross a road filled with stagnant water, in an incident that once again exposed the negligence and apathy of the municipal authorities in the business hub of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident that was captured on camera occurred at Vita Chowrangi in Korangi area of the city.

The video shows a man trying to cross a service road filled apparently with sewage water and as soon as he reached the middle of the road, he could be spotted going down in the manhole along with his motorcycle.

The man could be seen trying to swim back to a safe location as a sanitary worker rushed towards him to give him a helping hand.

This is not the first such incident where open manholes had led to tragic incidents including deaths of children in major instances.

In one such case recently, a minor boy fell into an open manhole in the Garden West area but he could not be resuscitated after being pulled out of the sewer in a bid to rescue him.

The locals tried to rescue the child out of the manhole but when recovered, he had already died.

Read More: THREE DIED FALLING INTO OPEN MANHOLE, KARACHI AUTHORITIES HAVEN’T BUDGED

Bereaved parents have said they shall go on and get a police complaint on the those responsible for leaving open the manhole like this. The locals said every now and then there is an accident only because the local administration is not covering these sewers.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!