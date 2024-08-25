Karachi municipal staff leaves cancelled, amid heavy rain forecast

KARACHI: The KMC has cancelled staff leaves after weather forecast of heavy rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab has directed municipal services staff to keep high alert after the Met Office predicted entry of a strong monsoon system in Sindh.

Last night drizzling reported in various areas of Karachi.

Sanghar, Jamshoro and Mirpur Khas districts received heavy rainfall, which inundated low-lying areas.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from August 26 to 29 under the influence of the low pressure approaching to eastern parts of Sindh from West Bengal in India.

This strong weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall in Baluchistan, Punjab and other parts of the country.