MQM-P rejects increase in municipal utility tax for Karachiites

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rejected a proposal of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) seeking an increase in the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT), ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the MQM-P spokesperson said that the increase in Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) will put an additional burden on citizens of Karachi.

“Mayor Karachi has ruined the city with the full support of Sindh government,” the MQM-P added.

The party maintained that the revenue generated by KMC is being ‘embezzled’ by the system instead of reaching the people. The MQM-P added that Karachi contributes more than 95 percent to provincial and more than 70 percent to revenue, yet the city is deprived of basic necessities.

“Additional burden of taxes will make the lives of citizens more miserable. Instead of increasing municipal taxes, a third-party audit of KMC should be conducted. The people of Karachi have the right to know where their money is being spent,” the MQM-P added.

The KMC led by City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has recommended increase in the municipal charges in K-Electric (KE) bills

The Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) rates would vary according to the consumption of the KE consumers. The KMC will present its recommendation to the City Council for approval to increase the municipal tax on K-Electric bills.

The proposed changes include raising the fee for 51 to 100 units from Rs 20 to Rs 50, and for 101 to 200 units from Rs 50 to Rs 100. Similarly, if the recommendation is approved, the consumers using 201 to 300 units would pay Rs 150 instead Rs 100.

Likewise, the charge for 301 to 400 units would increase from Rs 125 to Rs 200, while consumers using 401 to 500 units would pay Rs 225 instead of Rs 150.