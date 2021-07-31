Karachi reports over 2200 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Sindh as 2,772 new infections were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Sindh CM House’s statement on the Covid-19 situation, 30 more succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 6,001.

30 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,001 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 2,772 new cases emerged when 18,267 tests were conducted that came to 15.1 percent current detection rate, he added.

He added that so far 5,008,192 tests have been conducted against which 382,848 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 percent or 332,409 patients have recovered, including 607 overnight.

Read More: COVID-19 VACCINATION SUSPENDED AFTER CHAOS AT KARACHI EXPO CENTRE

The CM said that currently, 44,438 patients were under treatment, of them 43,000 were in home isolation, 1,399 at different hospitals and 39 patients in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 1,221 patients was stated to be critical, including 108 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,772 new cases, 2,200 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining district-wise statistics, Mr Shah said Karachi reported 2,200 new cases, of them 736 in East, 505 Central, 415 South, 284 Korangi, 203 Malir and 57 West.

Hyderabad reported 122 new cases, Thatto and Badin 68 each, Jamshoro 43, Mirpurkhas 34, Umarkot 30, Noushehro Feroz, Tando Allahyar and Sanghar 27 each, Matiari 13, Tando Mohammad Khan 10, Ghotki 5, Jacobabad 4, Khairpur 3, Nawabshah 2, Tharparkar, Shikarpur and Kashmore one each new covid-19 case reported.