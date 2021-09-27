Karachi gets new garbage-lifting machines to collect door-to-door waste

KARACHI: In a bid to fix Karachi’s garbage problem, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has purchased 27 new garbage trucks to begin a door-to-door cleanup system in Karachi’s district Keamri and West, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to MD SSWMB, 27 new garbage lifting machines and 128 dustbins have been provided to district Keamari and West teams for door-to-door collection of waste.

SSWMB managing director Zubair Channa earlier directed Chinese contractors to change their methods of cleaning the city and adopt international standards.

The provincial government last year had reportedly purchased more than 200 Qingqi rickshaws to collect door-to-door municipal waste from houses across Karachi.

Earlier in October, the Sindh govt launched an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) cloud-based system for real-time digital monitoring of waste disposal work in the Malir district of Karachi.

Read More: KARACHI GETS 200 QINGQI RICKSHAWS TO LIFT DOOR-TO-DOOR GARBAGE

Such a software-based system had been deployed for the first time for ensuring cleanliness in any part of the city. Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah launched the system.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) had been continuously taking steps to upgrade its garbage collection work in Karachi in accordance with international standards.