Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Karachi: New routes of pink bus service announced

test

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the transport minister announced that Sindh government has decided to launch two more routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi from March 1.

“We are going to start two new routes and enhancing some buses in one existing route,” he added.

The new route No 2 will start from North Karachi to Indus Hospital in Korangi via Nagan Chowrangi, Johar Mour, COD, Drig Road, Shahrah e Faisal, Shah Faisal colony, Singer Chowrangi and Korangi No 5.

Another R10 for Peoples Pink Bus Service (for women only) will start from Numaish Chowrangi via M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and end at Sea view clock tower.

On Feb 1, the Sindh government launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women.

Read ‘FIRST-EVER’ WOMEN-ONLY PINK BUS SERVICE LAUNCHED IN KARACHI 

Image

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had launched the pink bus service. The pink bus service is currently operating on R1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.