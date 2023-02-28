Karachi: New routes of pink bus service announced

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the transport minister announced that Sindh government has decided to launch two more routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi from March 1.

“We are going to start two new routes and enhancing some buses in one existing route,” he added.

The new route No 2 will start from North Karachi to Indus Hospital in Korangi via Nagan Chowrangi, Johar Mour, COD, Drig Road, Shahrah e Faisal, Shah Faisal colony, Singer Chowrangi and Korangi No 5.

Another New Route for Peoples Pink Bus Service ( for women only ) : Numaish Chowrangi, M A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and Sea view clock tower. — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) February 28, 2023

Another R10 for Peoples Pink Bus Service (for women only) will start from Numaish Chowrangi via M.A Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and end at Sea view clock tower.

On Feb 1, the Sindh government launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had launched the pink bus service. The pink bus service is currently operating on R1 from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

