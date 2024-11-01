Aerial firing on New Year injures 10, including child, across Karachi

KARACHI: Several incidents of aerial firing were reported across Karachi on New Year, leaving 10 people injured, including a child. Despite repeated warnings and enforcement measures, celebratory gunfire continued in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi, posing serious risks to public safety.

Police said one person was injured in Chinayser Goth, while another sustained injuries in Gulimar due to aerial firing in Karachi. Similar incidents were reported from Korangi, where one person was wounded, and near the New Sabzi Mandi area, where another citizen was hit by a stray bullet.

Aerial firing incidents were also reported at Five Star Chowrangi, near Korangi No. 5, Pak Colony Bada Board, and in the Gulbahar area, with one person injured at each location. In Azam Basti near Mahmoodabad, another individual was wounded after being struck by a stray bullet.

In a particularly alarming incident, a young girl was injured due to aerial firing in the Korangi area of Karachi, highlighting the dangers of indiscriminate gunfire during celebrations.

Meanwhile, Karachi police carried out operations against those involved in aerial firing, arresting 10 suspects from different parts of the city. Police officials said action would continue against violators under the law.

Authorities have urged residents of Karachi to avoid aerial firing, stressing that the practice endangers innocent lives and will not be tolerated.

First Case Of New Year Registered In Karachi

Police have registered the first case of aerial firing of the New Year at Quaidabad police station, as incidents of celebratory gunfire were reported from different parts of Karachi.

According to police, the Quaidabad police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in Karachi and recovered the pistol used in the incident. SSP Malir confirmed the arrest, saying timely action helped prevent a possible tragedy.

Medical officials warned that stray bullets from aerial firing in Karachi could have seriously injured a passerby or a child, underlining the dangers linked to such celebrations.

Section 144 Imposed

Earlier, the Karachi administration had imposed Section 144 for two days to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Karachi issued the official notification covering today and tomorrow.

Under Section 144, weapons display, aerial firing, fireworks, and double riding on motorcycles are strictly prohibited across the city. Fireworks will only be allowed at designated locations approved by the authorities.

The ban on double riding does not apply to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, and officials on duty.

Officials have warned of potential traffic jams on main roads, including areas where motorcycles and cars are expected to gather for celebrations. The DIG South Zone requested the ban to ensure public safety, and authorities have approved it.

Violations of the order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with strict action planned against offenders.