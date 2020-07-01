First case of New Year registered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have registered the first case of aerial firing of the New Year at Quaidabad police station, as incidents of celebratory gunfire were reported from different parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the Quaidabad police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in Karachi and recovered the pistol used in the incident. SSP Malir confirmed the arrest, saying timely action helped prevent a possible tragedy.

Medical officials warned that stray bullets from aerial firing in Karachi could have seriously injured a passerby or a child, underlining the dangers linked to such celebrations.

Section 144 Imposed In Karachi

Earlier, the Karachi administration had imposed Section 144 for two days to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Karachi issued the official notification covering today and tomorrow.

Under Section 144, weapons display, aerial firing, fireworks, and double riding on motorcycles are strictly prohibited across the city. Fireworks will only be allowed at designated locations approved by the authorities.

The ban on double riding does not apply to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, and officials on duty.

Officials have warned of potential traffic jams on main roads, including areas where motorcycles and cars are expected to gather for celebrations. The DIG South Zone requested the ban to ensure public safety, and authorities have approved it.

Violations of the order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with strict action planned against offenders.