Karachi: Next monsoon spell expected from July 16

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist on Thursday said that the next monsoon spell is expected in Karachi on July 16.

Karachi could experience a suffocating hot and humid weather for the next two days. The sea breeze has been partly restored in the city but higher level of humidity causing feel-like temperatures above the actual reading, Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider Leghari said.

The port city to experience drizzle in morning and night times, while light rainfall at some places.

The sea breeze returned to normal after two days, weather official further said.

The next monsoon spell is expected in Karachi on July 16, he said. “The monsoon this year is expect to continue until the end of September,” he added.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert of flooding in local streams, drains and hill torrents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Baluchistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Qalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan could also cause landslides, PMD said in its alert.

