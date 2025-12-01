Trash picker boy claims recovering body of Ibrahim who fell into manhole near Karachi’s Nipa

KARACHI: A trash picker boy claimed that he retrieved the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into a manhole near the Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

Ibrahim’s body was recovered 15 hours after the incident.

Talking to ARY News, the boy said he saw the body of the child in the drain and retrieved which was later handed over to the police.

The child who had fallen into an open manhole near Nipa Chowrangi on Sunday night was found dead. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday, after which rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation but were unable to locate the child.

Subsequently, the rescue operation was temporarily halted. Following the suspension, local residents arranged heavy machinery on their own and continued excavation work at the site to assist in the search.

The child who fell into the open manhole was identified as three-year-old Ibrahim, son of Nabeel. Ibrahim had accompanied his family to a departmental store for shopping when the tragic incident occurred.

Sadia Javed, the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said that an inquiry has been initiated to determine why the manhole was left uncovered. She assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for negligence in the toddler fall incident.

The Deputy Mayor of Karachi also took notice of the incident, directing all rescue agencies to remain on high alert and intensify efforts to locate the child as soon as possible. “Anyone found negligent will face strict action,” he added.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that he stands with the grieving family.