Karachi nullah incident: Nasir Hussain Shah takes credit for ‘saving’ two lives

KARACHI: PPP leader and Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has taken credit for saving two lives after a family fell into an open patch of an under-construction Shadman Nullah, leaving the mother and the infant son dead, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, a four-member family met with a tragic incident when their bike fell into an open patch of an under-construction Shadman Nullah, leaving the mother and the infant dead. Two of them were saved by rescue teams.

Talking to journalists, Nasir Hussain Shah took credit for saving two lives and said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee to probe the incident.

The provincial minister further said that the people – who evacuated the other two – were belong to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He blamed the workers for not installing barriers near the under-construction Shadman Nullah, where the incident took place.

Rescue officials said that four members of a family including the husband, wife and children – two-year-old daughter and two-month-old boy – were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

The body of the woman has been recovered after an hour-long rescue effort while one man and a girl were rescued, the police said, adding that the body of a child is yet to be recovered.

