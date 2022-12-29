Karachi: One killed as car falls into construction pit

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and another suffered injuries after a car fell into an excavation pit in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Dalmia area where a car fell into an excavation pit of an under-construction building in Karachi’s Dalmia area.

After receiving information, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Kamran.

Police say the accident occurred due to the non-availability of a protective wall around the deep excavation of the under-construction plaza.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Comments