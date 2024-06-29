One-month ban on swimming in sea imposed

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has imposed a complete ban on bathing, diving and swimming in the sea for a month in view of high tide and turbulent waves, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification issued here stated that Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi imposed the ban on “swimming, bathing, diving and wading in the sea/beaches and coastal lines within the territorial limits of Karachi for a period of one month with immediate effect”.

The ban would remain imposed from June 28 15 to July 27.

It noted that a drowning incident was reported on June 20, 2024 in the Arabian Sea at Karachi’s Hawks Bay Beach.

The commissioner has taken the decision on the recommendation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation that the “sea becomes hazardous due to high tides and turbulent waves, posing a potential significant risk to swimmers and bathers”.

Police have been directed to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those found violating the ban imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.