Man kills father-in-law, two others over family feud in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident rooted in a family dispute, a man shot dead his father-in-law and two other relatives in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police

The firing incident was reported in Orangi Town’s Mominabad Chowk area, where the son-in-law, in collaboration with his father and other relatives, opened fire, killing three people, including his father-in-law.

Police identified the deceased as Ghausuddin, Gul Bat Khan, and Ameen. The Karachi West Zone police acted swiftly and managed to arrest two suspects involved in the triple murder.

Among those detained are Shah Jehan—the father of the absconding son-in-law—and a relative named Rehmat. The main accused, however, remains at large.

Authorities have launched raids to capture the fugitive, and have recovered a 9mm pistol and other weapons from the crime scene. Additional forensic evidence is being collected.

Police officials revealed that the confrontation began when Ghausuddin visited his daughter’s home. A verbal dispute escalated, leading to the deadly attack by the son-in-law and his accomplices.