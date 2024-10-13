Karachi: Law enforcers arrest over 60 for violating section 144

KARACHI: The law enforcers on Sunday successfully arrested more than 10 people from Metropole, while the total number of those arrested for violating Section 144 has exceeded 60, ARY News reported.

As per the details the Police and Rangers successfully dispersed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters gathered in the Metropole area on Sunday, as the administration of Karachi imposed section 144 across the city for four days.

The violence escalated as five individuals, including police personnel, were injured due to aerial firing and stone pelting, while one person – who lost his life – was later shifted to Jinnah Hospital by the rescue officials.

The police and rangers successfully arrested more than 10 people from the Metropole roundabout, while the total number of those arrested for violating Section 144 has exceeded 60.

READ: Section 144 imposed in Karachi

The protestors also set fire to a police mobile, which intensified the situation.

In response to the unrest in the city, Sindh’s Interior Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the law enforcement intervened to prevent possible conflicts, which resulted in detaining violators of the imposed section in the metropolis.

Karachi’s Commissioner and Sindh’s Home Minister had previously imposed Section 144 to restrict public gatherings, fearing clashes due to the simultaneous calls for protests by civil society and a religious party.

In a separate development, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar ordered an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of journalists and others by the police during the protest, assuring strict action against those responsible for violence against media personnel.

Authorities remain on high alert, promising stern measures against individuals who breach the law.