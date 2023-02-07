Karachi: Over 7,000 street crimes reported in January

KARACHI: There is no respite from the growing menace of street crime in Karachi as more than 7,000 incidents were reported in first month of 2023 (January), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to data acquired by ARY News, almost 7,256 street crimes were reported in January as the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) failed to overcome criminal activities in the metropolis.

During the month, 13 vehicles were snatched and 214 were stolen in the city. Meanwhile, robbers snatched 420 motorcycles and 2,379 mobile phones at gunpoint during the point. Moreover, 4,232 motorcycles were stolen across the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 30 million citizens of the metropolis are left helpless in the hands of armed dacoits who fearlessly loot Karachiites in any area and kill citizens for resisting robberies.

An alarming rise was witnessed in street crime incidents in Karachi in 2022. According to the reports, an average of 10 street crime incidents were reported in Karachi in an hour, taking the daily count to 239.

In 2022, a total of 85,948 crime incidents had been reported while a large number of incidents went unreported.

Earlier in January, the Sindh higher authorities mulled over introducing strict laws to curb the unending menace of street crimes in Karachi

Sources said that a draft bill was under consideration by the provincial authorities for legislating interrogative custody and blocking the immediate bail of street crime suspects.

