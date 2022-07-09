Karachi: PAF Masroor Base received maximum 59 mm rainfall

KARACHI: Maximum rainfall recorded at P.A.F Masroor Base in the city on Saturday as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed the metropolis.

According to the Met Office 59 mm rainfall was recorded at P.A.F Masroor Base, while minimum rainfall 1mm was recorded at Gulshan Hadeed, Quaidabad and 1.1mm rain recorded at MOS Old Airport area.

P.A.F Faisal Base received 2.5mm and Orangi 2.8mm rainfall.

Moreover, 38.2mm rain recorded at Defence phase 2 and 12mm at the port disctrict of Keamari.

Several areas of Karachi received rainfall as weather department forecast sporadic rain in the city.

The rainwater flooded several roads in Karachi South including main traffic artery of M.A. Jinnah road affecting traffic flow in the district.

Flooding in Malir River. forced closure of Korangi Crossing and the Causeway.

The water level in Thado Dam in the outskirts of city reached to its highest level.

Main roads, streets and residential areas in Gadap submerged. While the waterflow also broken the main water supply line.

The water in Thado Dam reached to its highest level, which also caused flooding in Malir River, Konkar river and Thado nullah.

According to reports illegal residential schemes built at the natural course of rain drains has aggravated the situation.

