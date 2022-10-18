Karachi: Pakistan Railways to restore three more trains

KARACHI: Following the repairs of the railway track affected by the massive floods, the Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to restore three more passenger trains from November 1, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Railway has announced to restore operation of three more trains, in addition to the four trains to be restored on October 20th.

The decision to restore train operation was taken due to receding of the floodwater along and over the tracks and to overcome the massive financial losses reaching up to millions due to closure of operations.

The notification, issued by the ministry, stated that the authorities gave a go-ahead for resumption of the operation of Tezgam Express, Hazara Express, Baha-ud-Din Zakaria Express.

The notification urged concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements, including opening of reservation.

Earlier on October 12, Pakistan Railway announced to restore operation of four more trains, in addition to the five trains restored on October 5. The resumption was announced after repairs of the railway track affected by the massive floods.

The PR had, on Aug 21, suspended its operations on various sections after the flash floods washed away the tracks between Rohri-Tando Adam, Paddidan-Bhiria, Daur-Bandhi and Bocheri-Nawabshah sections and Nawabshah yard.

The Sibbi-Quetta and Dalbandeen-Quetta, Kotri-Dadu near Sehwan Sharif and Habib Kot-Sibi and Dera Murad Jamali and Jacobabad-Notal sections were also affected because of the floods.

