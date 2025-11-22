Karachi Parking: Citizens urged to report illegal fee collection

KARACHI: Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad on Saturday urged citizens to inform the city administration regarding the illegal collection of parking fees in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Mayor said that the city administration has not authorized any parking fees anywhere in the city.

Elaborating further, Salman Murad stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) does not collect any parking fees from the roads and the markets across the city.

He explained that parking is free in areas under the domain of the KMC, and he said that he takes action whenever he receives any complaints regarding illegal parking charges.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister has directed to end illegal parking across the province.

Actions have been taken against the parking mafia by the KMC, Salman Murad said.

The Deputy Mayor said that the KMC has 106 roads in its domain where actions have been taken against the parking mafia.

He said that cases were also lodged against the agents of the parking mafia after arresting them.

Yesterday, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon briefed Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation regarding the progress on the under developing BRT Red Line project.

ADB delegation called on Sharjeel Memon at his office. The minister formally welcomed the distinguished guests.

Briefing the visiting delegation, Sharjeel Memon said the Sindh government is making every possible effort to turn the BRT Red Line into a model public-sector project. The ADB delegation was briefed on the current phases of the project, construction progress, and technical aspects.

Sharjeel Memon added that the Sindh government is working day and night to ensure the project is completed swiftly.

The minister highlighted that the project offices remain open 24 hours a day to ensure round-the-clock monitoring. Practical decisions have been taken to resolve the issues faced by the mega project and construction activities are now moving forward.

Calling Karachi a large and complex metropolitan city, he noted that relocating utilities for the BRT Red Line was a major challenge.

Most technical issues have now been resolved, while the remaining matters are being addressed through a coordinated strategy, Memon told ADB delegation.

The ADB delegation expressed satisfaction over the pace of the project and the administrative efforts being made.