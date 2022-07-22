Karachi receives light showers

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on early Friday morning received light showers that turned the weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

Airport, Malir Halt, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Drigh Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Awami Markaz, Nazimabad, Site Area, Saddar and other parts of the metropolis received light rains.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) in its forecast had said that Sindh including its capital, Karachi, will receive heavy showers from July 24.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July. While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from 24th to 26th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July. While, in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 22nd to 25th July.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

