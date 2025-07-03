Crisis to Cuisine: A 15-year-old’s Inspiring Journey

KARACHI: In the crowded streets of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, young Ahmed has become an example of resilience and pioneering. At just 15 years old, Ahmed, now extensively known as the Karachi pasta boy, has committed to supporting his family after the tragic loss of his father, ARY News reported.

An eighth-grade student, Ahmed, keeps a balance between his studies and his growing business. Every evening from 5 PM to 9 PM, he sets up a humble food stall from the trunk of his car, selling ‘Ahmed homemade pasta’ made by his mother.

The flavours, Tikka, Fajita, and Achari Chatpata, have become local favourites, catching crowds not just for the taste but also for the story behind the dish.

Ahmed’s journey began when his family faced serious economic hardship following his father’s accident and job loss. Inspired by his mother’s cooking, he planned to turn her pasta into a source of income.

With willpower and a simple advertisement, the Karachi pasta boy launched his business, converting their car into a mobile kitchen.

As soon as Ahmed’s photo while selling pasta went viral, the turning point of the story came. Support crowded in from everywhere in the city, and his story was featured in multiple media outlets and YouTube videos.

Customers now stand in line not only for the food but to encourage the young entrepreneur who dared to dream big.

Behind the scenes, Ahmed’s mother remains the silent hero, preparing each batch with love and dedication. Ahmed’s father, though unable to work full-time, assists with daily operations, including sourcing fresh ingredients from local markets.

Ahmed’s aspirations go beyond pasta. He dreams of expanding the business into a full-fledged restaurant and hopes to one day become a model. His story is a testament to the power of grit, family, and hope.

The Ahmed homemade pasta initiative also known as ‘The Karachi pasta boy’, is more than a business; it’s a movement that proves how courage and creativity can turn adversity into opportunity.