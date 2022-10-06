Karachi: Patient suffers cardiac arrest during appendix operation

Karachi: 51-year-old Muhammad Qayoom, who went to a local hospital due to appendix pain, turned into a cardiac patient in the hospital, his wife Rehana Bibi told ARY News.

Rehana told that Qayoom went to the hospital on his own after he felt pain in his appendix. The doctors recommended an operation to remove the appendix, so they proceeded with the procedure, she added.

However, Rehana told that the doctors told him that his husband has suffered a cardiac arrest during the operation. Qayoom survived the arrest but has been bedridden and is dependent on heavy medication and a food canal to live.

Rehana told that they have sold their husband’s motorbike and spent all their saving on his treatment and are struggling to meet the ends now.

