Karachi picnicker drowns in Hub Dam

KARACHI: A picnic party turned into a tragedy when a teenage picnicker from Karachi drowned in the Hub dam on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the teenager named Hamza had arrived at the Hub Dam with his friends for a picnic, but he drowned while bathing in the deep water.

The rescue officials and divers fished out the body and shifted it to a nearby hospital.

Hub Dam, a reservoir on the Hub River in the metropolis area has had an influx of visitors coming to the place to cool off and have a swim despite lockdown.

Last year, three picnickers from Karachi had been drowned in the Hub Dam.

According to an Edhi Foundation spokesperson, the three men were swimming in the dam whose water level had substantially increased after recent rains.

The deceased had been identified as Alam Hanif, 17; Waseem Sattar, 28; and Abid Gulab, 24. They all were residents of Karachi’s Gadap area.