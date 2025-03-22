Pillion riding banned for two days

web analytics
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the city for two days under Section 144 in view of Youm-e-Ali, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order in Sindh on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

The notification states that the ban will be effective from 21st to 22nd Ramadan, and strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.

Women, children, elderly, and journalists have been exempted from this ban.

It is worth noting that Karachi Police has made foolproof security arrangements to protect the central procession on Youm-e-Ali.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho reviewed the security arrangements for the central procession.
A total of 5367 police officers and personnel have been deployed for security duty. Walk-through gates have been installed at the entry and exit points of the procession route.
Moreover, bomb disposal squad and Special Branch personnel have also been deployed to conduct searches of participants and spectators.
