Karachi plans major road repairs as authorities finalize citywide restoration drive

Karachi is set to see extensive repairs on its highways and inner roads as planning for a large-scale restoration initiative has been completed. The measures aim to address the deteriorating condition of roads and improve traffic flow in the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the development was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi. Senior officials from multiple departments attended, including the Secretary Transport, Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, CEO TransKarachi, Karachi Water and Sewerage Services, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority, representatives of the Metropolitan Corporation, KDA, Red Line and Yellow Line projects, along with deputy commissioners.

Briefing the meeting, officials said that most PC-1s for road repair and rehabilitation in the city have already been prepared and work will begin once approvals are granted. The Karachi commissioner directed that the remaining PC-1s be finalized within two days.

According to the briefing, Town Municipal Corporations will repair 453 internal roads, while the Metropolitan Corporation will undertake repairs on 106 major roads and arteries across Karachi. Commissioner Karachi stressed that all departments must coordinate closely to avoid duplication of work and ensure efficient use of resources in Karachi.

To improve traffic management in the city, officials announced that 31 new traffic signals will be installed at key locations. The meeting also approved plans to beautify and upgrade I.I. Chundrigar Road and significantly improve the condition of Mauripur Road.

Projects related to the Karachi Red Line and Yellow Line BRT corridors were also reviewed during the meeting.

District-wise, repair work in the city will cover 138 roads in District East, 50 in Central District, 15 in District South, and 93 in Korangi. In Malir District, 193 roads are planned for rehabilitation, while 27 roads will be repaired in District Keamari.

Authorities said the coordinated effort will help restore Karachi’s road network and ease long-standing commuting problems across Karachi.