Karachi police arrest Afghan national involved in looting

KARACHI: The police on Sunday arrested an Afghan national involved in looting valuables by breaking the windows of the vehicles, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Karachi South, Zubair Nazir Shaikh said that the Afghan national was arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

The man was involved in looting valuables from the vehicles after breaking the glasses in Karachi’s Gizri. The police have recovered looted laptops and other valuables from the arrested custody.

Two residents who were looted have also identified the arrested Afghan national the SSP South said adding that the hunt is on for the arrest of accomplices of the outlaw.

Read more: Two members of dacoit gang from Afghanistan arrested in Karachi

Earlier this year, local police arrested two members of an Afghan gang involved in robberies.

The gang was operating in Lyari and was involved in robberies in shops at night, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

The arrested accused were Afghan nationals and committing robberies in the night in city locality. They were also involved in a looting incident at a shop of easy load in the area some months ago, the police officer said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!