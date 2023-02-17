Karachi police arrest cardiac surgeon for alleged negligence

KARACHI: New Town Police arrested a cardiac surgeon for alleged negligence which led to the death of a Karachi citizen, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police arrested a cardiac surgeon namely Dr Raheel who conducted the heart surgery of a patient namely Asif – a resident of the Azizabad area – in 2018. Police also got two-day remand of Dr Raheel.

Police said that Dr Raheel conducted the heart surgery twice which caused the death of the patient. It was learnt that police registered a case against Dr Raheel’s alleged negligence after five years on the complaint of the patient’s son.

Police said that the deceased patient’s son Zeeshan had submitted a complaint to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) against the cardiac surgeon.

Following his complaint, the PAC suspended the doctor’s licence and later a case was lodged at the New Town police station.

Last year in October, a newly born child died in Pakpattan, Punjab due to a doctor’s alleged negligence.

As per the details, the infant was brought to the hospital for a checkup. The doctor advised the parents to infuse blood into the newborn.

Right after infusing the blood, the newborn’s condition got deteriorated. The doctor took the infant to the emergency but the newly born baby couldn’t survive.

The family of the baby claimed that the newborn died because of doctor’s negligence. They staged protests in the hospital, demanding strict action against those who committed this negligence.

