Karachi Police arrest four suspects for stealing idols from temple

KARACHI: Police has arrested four suspects of stealing idols of deities from a Hindu temple in Karachi, quoting police ARY News reported on Thursday.

SSP-Investigation Asif Bughio told the media that Baghdadi investigation police had arrested accused Farooq in Hindu temple theft case. “He pointed out three buyers of idols, who were also arrested by police,” SSP said.

The police recovered eight idols stolen from the temple and other valuables, SSP Investigation said.

It is to be mentioned here that an incident of the theft of an idol from a temple was reported in Sakrand in Shaheed Benazirabad district in December last year.

A Hindu temple in Rohri, Sindh was looted and vandalized by religious extremists last year. They also looted the cash and gold at the Shiran Wali Mata Hindu temple and destroyed 5 idols of Hindu deities

Earlier in December 2021, police arrested a man for allegedly damaging statues at a Hindu temple in the Narainpura area of Karachi.

