Karachi police arrest gutka supplier don from Baldia

Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have rounded up gutka supplier don in a raid in the city’s Baldia Town.

According to police, gutka supplier don Yousuf “goldleaf” was arrested by the Baldia Town police. Yousuf the biggest supplier of gutka in Karachi, who was running his business through various gutka-making factories in Madina Colony, Baldia, the police said.

The accused is also booked at the various police stations of Kemari district. A fresh case has been registered against Yousuf “goldlef” and an investigation into the matter has begun.

Read more: SHC orders to ensure complete ban on sale of Gutka

On October 7, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to ensure a complete ban on the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri across the province.

The SHC was hearing a plea related to banning the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri in the province.

The registrar trademark presented his report before the court. The SHC bench while ordering to ensure a complete ban on the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri,

