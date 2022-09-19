Karachi police arrest husband, father-in-law for torturing woman

Karachi police on Monday arrested the husband and father-in-law for torturing a woman in Malir, ARY News reported.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said a man and his father were arrested for torturing a woman in Malir and snatching her infant after a complaint was registered against the in-laws of the woman.

SSP Malir said both the accused have been booked in the case, while the infant has been recovered and handed over to the mother. SSP Bahadur further said the accused have been handed over to the investigation authorities and raids are being conducted to arrest other accused in the case.

Separately, a seven months pregnant woman lost her unborn baby after her husband inflicted torture on her over a petty issue in Punjab’s Mohsinawala.

According to police, Babar along with his family members brutally tortured his pregnant wife Shabana over mobile phone use. As a result of the torture, she lost her unborn baby.

