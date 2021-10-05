Karachi: Police arrest kidnapping for ransom accused from Korangi

KARACHI: A team of Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on a tip-off arrested an accused wanted in kidnapping of a child for ransom, quoting SSP ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The AVCC conducted a raid in Korangi on a tip-off and arrested ring leader of the kidnapping gang, Saad Geelani,” SSP AVCC Maroof Usman said.

“Accused Saad Geelani had kidnapped a 8-year child on September 20, from PECHS block-6 and demanded 20 million rupees ransom for his safe release,” SSP said.

The kidnappers had kept the child in a house in Korangi number 4. The police had earlier recovered abducted child from the house.

“On a tip-off the AVCC arrested gang leader and key accused Saad Geelani and recovered arms from his possession,” SSP Maroof Usman said.

Police is searching for other accomplices of the arrested man, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!