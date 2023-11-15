Karachi police arrest killer in online cab driver murder case

KARACHI: Sindh police have reportedly arrested the suspected murderer who allegedly killed a young online taxi service driver in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the police managed to arrest the young fanatic – identified as Samad – for killing the online taxi driver.

The murderer, Samad, confessed that he was inspired by an online carjacking game, and tried to implement the same carjacking adventure.

The murderer in his confession said that he booked an online cab, while during the journey when the cab reached Scheme 33, Samira Chowk, Samad took out the pistol and tried to snatch the car from the driver.

However, when the deceased driver Shahzaib, stopped the vehicle, the gaming fanatic shot him dead.

It is worth mentioning here that the young online taxi driver, Shahzaib was shot dead on November 10 by unknown assailants in the Safoora Town area of Karachi.

According to initial police inquiries, the driver, identified as Shahzeb, was coming to Karachi from Hyderabad. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from bushes near Safoora Chowk in Karachi.

The police said that the deceased’s father had turned off the car’s tracker when he found his mobile phone switched off.

Riyaz Ansari, the father of the deceased Shahzeb, while talking to the media, said: “We are residents of Hyderabad, Shahzeb booked a ride from Hyderabad to Korangi and from there he picked second ride from Gulzar Hijri.”

Riyaz Ansari said that he traced the vehicle with the help of the tracker company and it was roaming in the Sachal area. The father of the deceased son said that he immediately blocked the vehicle with the tracker and informed the police.

The deceased was married one and a half years ago and has a son, he said, added that they have no enmity with anyone.