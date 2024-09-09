Karachi police arrest man for killing father, daughter upon robbery resistance

In a significant development, the fugitive involved in the murder of a father and his daughter during a robbery a year ago at Korangi’s Chamra Chowrangi, Karachi, has been arrested.

According to details, the Korangi Industrial Area Police, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, apprehended the fugitive Ali Gohar, who was wanted for the double murder.

SSP Korangi, Touheed Rehman, confirmed the arrest, stating that during the robbery, the accused fired eight bullets with a .30 bore pistol, leading to the deaths of two-year-old Anam and her father, Tahir Zaman.

SSP Korangi added that the deceased, Tahir Zaman, was a sailor in the Pakistan Navy. On the day of the incident, he had taken his daughter to Sea View for an outing on his motorcycle, and the tragic event occurred on the way back home on the Sector 16 main road.

Further legal action is being taken against the arrested suspect. It is noteworthy that in 2023, Tahir Zaman and his daughter Anam were shot and killed by criminals while riding their motorcycle in the Korangi Industrial Area.