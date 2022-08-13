Karachi: Police arrest prime suspect in year’s biggest theft

Karachi: Sindh Police on Saturday nabbed the prime suspect of the country’s biggest theft of 2022, and recovered Rs 275 million, SSP Arif Aziz told, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the alleged robber broke into a house, whose owners were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 275 million, in Karachi on April 27, 2022.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz told that the family came to know about the theft when they returned home on May 7, 2022. A joint Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and CPLC had been formed to investigate the issue on IG Sindh’s orders.

Police told that the detained person served as a secretary in a builders’ office but was fired from the job and arrested for stealing from the office. The accused reportedly planned the robbery for 3 years and knew that the family would go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Ramzan.

The SSP added that the robber entered the house on Ramzan 27 and stayed inside for two days. The culprit left the house with the stolen cash and jewellery on Ramzan 29 via online taxi service.

Also Read : Gujranwala: Alleged motobike theif dies after mob torture

He added that the accused got off from the taxi and went back to his house. Further investigations are underway, SSP Aziz added.

Comments