Karachi police arrest suspect for killing boy, injuring mother, daughter

Karachi West police have arrested a suspect involved in the killing of boy and slitting the throat of a mother and daughter during a ‘rape attempt’ in Orangi Town.

As per details, Sameer Ali, the primary suspect in the brutal assault on a mother and her two children, which led to the tragic death of one child, has been taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect entered the home when Ramsha was alone with her children, Aliza and Subhan. Ramsha reportedly served him tea, after which Sameer attempted a sexual assault.

Read more: Man arrested for assaulting girl at Kuwait mall

When she resisted and her children intervened, he allegedly attacked them with an iron, severely injuring their faces and necks. Subhan, one of the children, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police were able to locate and apprehend Sameer Ali through technical surveillance. The suspect is currently being transferred to the police station for further investigation.