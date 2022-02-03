Karachi police arrest three muggers after alleged encounter

KARACHI: In yet another alleged police encounter on Thursday, police arrested three muggers from Korangi’s Mehran Town, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police party met an alleged encounter with robbers in Karachi’s Mehran Town area and managed to arrest three in injured condition after a shootout.

Three pistols and a snatched motorbike were recovered from the custody of the injured. The alleged muggers were identified as Usman, Faizan and Rehman, who have been moved to Jinnah Hospital.

Separately, thirty-three-year-old Wasif Riaz, a father of two, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station in the month of December, last year. His family claimed that he was killed near his residence.

The brother of the deceased alleged that Wasif was killed by the policemen over personal enmity.

