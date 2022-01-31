Karachi police arrest two members of ‘rickshaw gang’

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two members associated with the notorious ‘rickshaw gang’ from the city’s DHA area, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi police launched a successful operation against the much-wanted ‘rickshaw gang’ in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) after receiving several complaints. Two members of the gang including the head were taken into custody and weapons were also confiscated from them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rana Dilawar told the media that two accused including the ringleader of the rickshaw gang have been arrested, however, three others fled the scene during the police action.

Police officials said that illegal weapons and a snatched rickshaw were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, who were wanted by the police in several incidents.

According to police, the arrested suspects were habitual of street crimes and they use to sell the parts of the snatched motorcycles and rickshaws.

The arrested were using stolen rickshaws for criminal activities, the ASP said and added that raids are underway to arrest the fugitive accomplices and snatched vehicles.

The ASP said that 14 cases are already registered against a suspect named Saghir in Punjab province.

