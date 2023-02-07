Karachi police arrest two ‘terrorists’ of banned outfit

Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit from the site Superhighway, ARY News reported.

As per police, two ‘terrorists’ associated with an outlawed outfit were arrested during an action at Superhighway in which officials also recovered four hand grenades and two Kalashnikovs The arrested were identified as Ahmedullah alias Bashir and Naeemtullah.

The police after initial integration said that the ‘terrorists’ got training from Afghanistan and were involved in incidents of terrorism, firing at houses and extortion money.

Earlier on October 1, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to kill two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit in an operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to details, the security force conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. The CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists, a spokesperson said.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said the woman and the girl remained unhurt and were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the condition of two injured CTD officials was said to be critical.

The bomb disposal squad had also been called as the authorities suspect presence of explosives in the house.

