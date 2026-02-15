Karachi: Police book 30 JI activists over protest sit-in in red zone

KARACHI: A case has been registered in Aram Bagh police station, against Jamaat Islami over staging sit-in in the red zone area with state as complainant.

The case has been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act with charges of rioting, violence, interference in government duty, violation of the section 144 and other charges.

Thirty persons, including the JI leaders and workers have been nominated in the case. “Around 300 to 325 party activists participated in the sit-in,” FIR read.

“Inflammatory speeches in the sit-in infuriated protesters and they resorted to rioting and violence,” according to the FIR.

Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge against JI protesters near the Sindh Assembly on Saturday evening, resulting in the arrest of at least 10 party activists, ARY News reported.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had earlier announced a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for today. When the JI leadership arrived at the assembly in a rally, initial negotiations between the party leaders and police officials ended in a deadlock.

The situation escalated when protesters attempted to reach the Assembly building by removing barricades. Police pushed the crowd back before initiating heavy baton charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the activists.

The police also took custody of the JI sound system truck and later transferred to the police station.

Clashes broke out as protesters and police personnel exchanged volleys of stones, leading to injuries on both sides. Media personnel covering the protest also faced significant disruption due to the intensity of the shelling.