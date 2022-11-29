Urdu University: Over dozen students arrested for beating up professor

KARACHI: Police on Monday booked dozen of students including a girl for beating up their professor at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), ARY News reported.

As per details, a group of students thrashed FUUAST Gulshan Iqbal campus Microbiology Assistant Professor Sikandar Sherwani for stopping a female student from taking exam.

The FIR was registered against Ramsha Batool and 19 other students, stating that professor Sherwani was sitting in his office when the accused student Ramsha Batool along with a group of other students came inside.

They asked the professor to allow the girl to sit in exam but he denied it as she had zero attendance.

At this, the group of students started beating the professor and displaying arms on the university premises.

The professor requested the police to take strict action against the girl and other students involved in the incident.

Earlier, at least six were injured when two student groups clashed against each other at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (FUUAST) here in Karachi.

Students of both groups attacked each other with batons and stones, resulting in injuries to six of the students.

