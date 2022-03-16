Karachi Police bust gold robbers gang, arrest three accused

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday announced arrest of a gang of robbers involved in over 100 robberies of gold ornaments, ARY News reported.

SSP South Ejaz Ahmed and SSP Farrukh Raza in a media briefing said that police has arrested kingpin of the gang Jibran, two other gang members Anees and Waqas.

The accused used to commit snatching of gold ornaments from women on gunpoint, officials said.

“They had committed crimes in Clifton, Gizri and various other areas of Karachi,” SSP South said.

“The arrested accused can be seen in CCTV footages of various crimes,” SSP Ejaz Ahmed said.

The gang was operating for last two years and used to commit three to four crimes in a week, he said. “They have committed over 100 robberies,” police officer said.

The main accused also remained in South Africa, SSP South said.

“The Jeweler buying gold jewelry from the gang will also be arrested,” he said.

SSP South district said that the motorbike recovered from the gang members was in their personal use and the weapons were also licensed.

