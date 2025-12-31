Karachi Police Chief warns of 'attempt to murder' FIRs for aerial firing on New Year

Karachi: Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho has vowed to take strict action against aerial firing during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Speaking to ARY News, Odho issued a stern warning, stating that those involved in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s night would face criminal charges under Section 307 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to Attempt to Murder. He confirmed that this section would be included in the FIRs.

Odho emphasized that all roads, including those leading to Seaview or other areas in Karachi, will remain open. To ensure public safety, more than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“We want citizens to enjoy the New Year celebrations, but without causing harm to anyone,” Odho said, urging people to act responsibly.

He further warned that anyone caught engaging in aerial firing would not escape justice, adding that surveillance cameras would record and identify offenders, making it easier to track their actions.

He warned of serious consequences for those booked in such cases, stating, “Once a case is filed, the person’s future will be at risk, as their national identity card, passport, and other documents will be blocked.”

The Additional IGP made it clear that anyone involved in this dangerous practice would face severe legal repercussions.

Odho also highlighted the use of advanced command and control systems to monitor and respond swiftly to any incidents.